An affiliate of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners has agreed to acquire a 19.9 percent equity interest in NiSource Inc. for $2.15 billion. The transaction, announced June 20, is expected to close by the end of 2023. New York-based Blackstone was advised by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by partners Ravi Purohit and David Allinson. NiSource, which is based in Merrillville, Indiana, was represented by McGuireWoods.

June 20, 2023, 10:07 AM

