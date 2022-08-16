Corporate Deal

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., an electric vehicle company, announced that it has agreed to receive up to $600 million under a new financing facility. Thus far, Faraday has secured $52 million in initial funding from funds managed by private equity firm ATW Partners. Los Angeles-based Faraday Future was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Banks Bruce, Michael Heinz and Vijay Sekhon. ATW Partners, which is based in New York, was advised by Blank Rome and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole.

Electric Vehicles

August 16, 2022, 12:00 PM