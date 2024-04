Corporate Deal

Global investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has secured $600 million in capital commitments after announcing the successful close of its fund, Quinbrook Valley of Fire Fund. London-based Quinbrook Infrastructure was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Stephen Noh. Blackstone Group, which is based in New York, was advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partner Chris Robinson.

April 08, 2024, 11:42 AM

