Quad-C Management Inc. has placed an investment in Legacy Food Group, a holding company focused on acquiring regional independent food product distributors. Financial terms were not disclosed. Charlottesville, Virginia-based Quad-C was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Andrew Herman. Counsel information for Legacy Food, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, was not immediately available.

September 11, 2023, 10:31 AM

