Corporate Deal

Harmony Biosciences Holdings has agreed to acquire Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, a provider of cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, for $200 million. Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based Harmony Biosciences was advised by a Hogan Lovells team led by partners Peter Cohen-Millstein and William Intner. Zynerba, which is based in Devon, Pennsylvania, was represented by Goodwin Procter.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 15, 2023, 4:00 PM

