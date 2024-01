Corporate Deal

Constellation Brands was counseled by McDermott Will & Emery in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. Davis Polk & Wardwell advised underwriters BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase. The Davis Polk team included partners Frank Azzopardi, Derek Dostal and Patrick Sigmon. The notes come due 2029.

Banking & Financial Services

January 16, 2024, 6:49 AM

