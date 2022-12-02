Corporate Deal

Pineapple Financial Inc. registered with the SEC on Dec. 1 to raise approximately $17 million in an initial public offering. The North York, Canada-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Cartel & Bui on Canadian matters and Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP on U.S. matters. The Sichenzia Ross team includes partners Barrett DiPaolo, Darrin Ocasio and Gregory Sichenzia. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP partners Joseph M. Lucosky and Lawrence Metelitsa.

Banking & Financial Services

December 02, 2022, 2:00 PM