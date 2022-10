Corporate Deal

Aviation-focused investment manager SKY Leasing announced that it has agreed to sell Sky Fund I Irish Ltd. and its subsidiaries to aviation services company Dubai Aerospace Enterprise. San Francisco-based SKY Leasing is advised by a Milbank team led by partner and finance practice chair Drew Fine and mergers and acquisitions partners Lisa O’Neill and Dean Sattler. Counsel information for Dubai Aerospace was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

October 07, 2022, 10:10 AM