Corporate Deal

West Star Aviation, a portfolio company of the Sterling Group, has signed a definitive purchase agreement to combine with Jet East, a subsidiary Gama Aviation, for $131 million. West Star, which is based in Alton, Illinois, was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Bruce Herzog, Nick Dhesi and Douglas Abernethy. Counsel information was not immediately available for Jet East.

Transportation & Logistics

October 18, 2023, 5:59 PM

nature of claim: /