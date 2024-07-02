Corporate Deal

Formation Bio, a pharmacy company focused on developing novel drugs through artificial intelligence, has secured $372 million in a Series D funding round led by a16z, with participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, FPV Ventures, SV Angel, Sanofi, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital. New York-based Formation Bio was advised by a Fenwick & West team led by corporate partners Michael Esquivel and Will Black. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

July 02, 2024, 2:09 PM