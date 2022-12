Corporate Deal

Enghouse Systems Ltd. has agreed to acquire video software developer Qumu Corp. for an equity value of approximately $18 million in a deal guided by Ballard Spahr. The transaction, announced Dec. 19, is expected to close in Feb. 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Minneapolis-based Qumu is represented by a Ballard Spahr team. Counsel information for Enghouse Systems, which is based in Canada, was not immediately available.

Technology

December 20, 2022, 7:35 AM