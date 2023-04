Corporate Deal

Kaseya, a provider of IT management and security software, announced negotiations with Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat to acquire the naming rights to the Kaseya Center, in a 17-year deal totaling $117 million. The Kaseya name will live on the home of the Miami Heat through 2040. Kaseya, which is based in Miami, was represented by a Greenberg Traurig team including partners Kerri Barsh and Alan Sutin.

April 07, 2023, 7:54 AM

