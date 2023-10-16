Corporate Deal

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners and British Columbia Investment Management (BCI) in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion, including the assumption of debt. The transaction, announced Oct. 16, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025. Consolidated Communications, which is based in Mattoon, Illinois, was represented by Latham & Watkins. The special committee for Consolidated's board of directors was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. Searchlight Capital was represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. BCI was counseled by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. Sullivan & Cromwell advised Rothschild & Co., which acted as financial advisor to the special committee.

