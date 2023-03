Corporate Deal

Investment firm Integrum Holdings LP and independent insurance company Strategic Risk Solutions announced a partnership agreement on Monday in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Integrum is advised by a Simpson Thacher team that includes partners Michael Chao and Marni Lerner. Counsel information for Strategic Risk, which is based in Phoenix, was not immediately available.

March 02, 2023, 9:01 AM