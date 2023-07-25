Corporate Deal

Rithm Capital Corp. has agreed to acquire alternative asset management firm Sculptor Capital Management Inc. for approximately $639 million. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based Rithm was advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and a Debevoise & Plimpton team led by benefits partner Lawrence Cagney. The Skadden Arp team includes partners Heather Cruz, David Hepp, David Polster, Peter Serating and Blair Thetford. Sculptor Capital, which is based in New York, was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team. Latham & Watkins counseled the special committee of Sculptor Capital's board of directors.

Investment Firms

July 25, 2023, 9:14 AM

