Apollo Global Management and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority announced a partnership agreement on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed. Apollo, based in New York, was advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team led by partners Victoria S. Forrester, Matthew B. Goldstein and Robert D. Tananbaum.

June 08, 2023, 4:07 PM

