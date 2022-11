Corporate Deal

Turbine Ltd., a cell behavior simulation development platform, announced that it has secured 20 million euros ($21 million) in a Series A funding round co-led by MSD Global Health Innovation Fund and Mercia, with participation from Day One Capital and existing investors Accel, Delin Ventures and XTX Ventures. London-based Turbine was advised by Osborne Clark. MSD Global Health Innovation was represented by Paul Hastings. Eversheds Sutherland counseled Mercia.