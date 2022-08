Corporate Deal

Investment firms Votorantim SA and Temasek Holdings Ltd. announced a $700 million partnership on Wednesday. Sao Paulo-based Votorantim is advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Daniel Culley, Meyer Fedida and Juan Giraldez. Counsel information for Temasek Holdings, which is based in Singapore, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

August 15, 2022, 7:57 AM