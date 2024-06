Corporate Deal

FullBeauty Brands has agreed to acquire Avenue Stores from City Chic Collective Limited, an Australian publicly traded company. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based FullBeauty Brands was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Counsel information for City Chic Collective was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2024, 3:05 PM

