Corporate Deal

Eli Lilly has agreed to acquire Versanis Bio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel drugs for cardiometabolic diseases, for $1.93 billion. Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Michael Brueck and Peter Fritz. Versanis Bio, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team. Cooley also provided counsel to Versanis on all patent matters related to the transaction. The team was led by partners Mika Mayer and Madhuri Roy.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 14, 2023, 10:42 AM

