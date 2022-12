Corporate Deal

BlackFin Capital Partners SAS and DWS Group announced the formation of a joint venture on Thursday. Paris-based BlackFin Capital received counsel from a Hengeler Mueller team led by partners Dirk Bliesener and Jens Wenzel. Counsel information for DWS, which is based in Frankfurt, Germany, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

December 06, 2022, 9:23 AM