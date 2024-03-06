Corporate Deal

Carrier Global Corp. has agreed to sell its industrial fire business, which includes Det-Tronics, Marioff, Autronica and Fireye, to Sentinel Capital Partners for a total enterprise value of approximately $1.425 billion. The transaction, announced March 5, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Carrier Global was advised by Linklaters and a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team including partner Laura C. Turano. Counsel information for Sentinel Capital, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 06, 2024, 11:15 AM

nature of claim: /