Corporate Deal

Norfolk Southern's operating subsidiary, Norfolk Southern Railway Co., has agreed to acquire Cincinnati Southern Railway for approximately $1.6 billion. The transaction, announced Nov. 21, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Norfolk, Virginia-based Norfolk Southern is advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Tommer Yoked. Counsel information for Cincinnati Southern was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

November 23, 2022, 8:22 AM