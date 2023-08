Corporate Deal

Jones Day guided Shanghai Gudeng Trading Co. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gudeng Precision Industrial Co. Ltd., in connection with its acquisition of plastic products manufacturer Kunshan Kawaguchi Plastic Industry Co. Ltd. The Jones Day team was led by partner Angel Huang. Counsel information for Kunshan Kawaguchi, which is based in Suzhou, China, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 02, 2023, 11:35 AM

