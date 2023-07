Corporate Deal

Bubbles BidCo SpA, a holding company owned by H.I.G. Capital, was counseled by White & Case in a debt offering valued at 495 million euros ($546 million). The White & Case team included partners Iacopo Canino, Bianca Caruso and Martin Forbes.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 10:28 AM

nature of claim: /