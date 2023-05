Corporate Deal

HCA Healthcare Inc. was counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Bass, Berry & Sims in a debt issuance. The price of the offering was not announced. Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo Securities, were counseled by Cahill Gordon & Reindel.

Banking & Financial Services

May 02, 2023, 8:25 AM

