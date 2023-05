Corporate Deal

BayWa r.e., a utility-scale solar developer, was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at $115 million. The Skadden Arps team included partners Aryan Moniri and Sean Shimamoto.

Construction & Engineering

May 03, 2023, 8:29 AM

