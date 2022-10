Corporate Deal

QinetiQ Group plc has agreed to sell its vital space infrastructure business, QinetiQ Space NV, to Redwire Corp. for 32 million euros ($32 million) in a deal guided by Osborne Clarke and Kirkland & Ellis. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. United Kingdom-based QinetiQ Group was represented by an Osborne Clarke team. Redwire Corp., based in Jacksonville, Florida, was advised by Kirkland & Ellis.

Aerospace & Defense

October 04, 2022, 8:56 AM