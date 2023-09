Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided Oklahoma City-based oil and gas exploration company Mach Natural Resources LP in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by partners Michael Rigdon and Julian Seiguer. Baker Botts partners Joshua Davidson and Doug Getten are advising the IPO's underwriters, led by Raymond James Financial and Stifel Financial Corp.

Renewable Energy

September 25, 2023, 11:38 AM

nature of claim: /