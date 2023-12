Corporate Deal

RLDatix has agreed to acquire workforce management technology provider Breitenbach Software Engineering GmbH. The transaction, announced Dec. 5, is expected to close in early 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based RLDatix was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partner Ben Leyendecker. Counsel information for Breitenbach, which is based in Germany, was not immediately available.

Business Services

December 11, 2023, 10:48 AM

nature of claim: /