Corporate Deal

Whistler Capital Partners has placed a strategic growth investment in Heart + Paw, a multi-service pet care company, in a deal guided by Bass, Berry & Sims and Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. Nashville, Tennessee-based Whistler Capital was advised by Bass Berry. Heart + Paw, which is based in Philadelphia, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team.

Health Care

January 04, 2024, 11:35 AM

nature of claim: /