Private equity firms Platinum Equity and Butterfly have acquired bakery products supplier Rise Baking Co. Financial terms were not disclosed. Platinum Equity and Butterfly were advised by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Cristopher Greer, Joshua Deason and Jason Pearl. The Gibson Dunn corporate team was led by partners Ari Lanin and Evan D'Amico. Counsel information for Rise Baking, which is based in Minneapolis, was not immediately available.

September 18, 2024, 10:31 AM