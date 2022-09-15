Corporate Deal

Debevoise & Plimpton counseled Houston-based Corebridge Financial Inc. in connection with its $1.7 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The Houston-based insurance company's shares will begin trading on Sept. 15 at $21 per share. The Debevoise & Plimpton team was led by partners Eric Juergens and Paul Rodel. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Craig Brod and Jeffrey Karpf are counsel to the IPO's underwriters, led by JPMorgan Chase.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 9:44 AM