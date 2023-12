Corporate Deal

BJC HealthCare and Saint Luke's Health System have announced a merger agreement. The transaction, announced Nov. 29, is expected to close on Jan. 1, 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Kansas City, Missouri-based Saint Luke's Health System was counseled by Jones Day partners Maureen Bennett, Jeffrey Kapp and Margaret Ward. Counsel information for BJC HealthCare was not immediately available.

Health Care

December 04, 2023, 11:22 AM

