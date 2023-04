Corporate Deal

Eversheds Sutherland and Norton Rose Fulbright counseled Nuveen Real Estate in connection with the sale of the Pep Shopping Centre to Generali Real Estate and ECE Real Estate Partner. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Norton Rose Fulbright team was led by partner Maximilian Findeisen. Counsel information for Generali and ECE was not immediately available.

Real Estate

April 05, 2023, 10:50 AM

