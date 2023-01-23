Corporate Deal

Vin Di Bona, creator and executive producer of ABC’s 'America’s Funniest Home Videos,' has sold a majority stake in Vin Di Bona Productions and Fishbowl Worldwide Media to a private investor group led by Clarion Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Di Bona Productions was represented by Loeb & Loeb. Clarion Capital was advised by Paul Hastings. Venture 10 Studio Group, a production studio backed by Clarion Capital, was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher partners Steven Hurdle and Shane Nix. LLP. Clarion was represented by Paul Hastings LLP. Venture 10 was represented by Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, LLP, Salem Partners and White Zuckerman Warsavsky Luna & Hunt.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 23, 2023, 11:21 AM