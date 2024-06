Corporate Deal

Sony has agreed to acquire Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the unique and fastest-growing theatrical exhibitor, from Altamont Capital Partners, Fortress Investment Group and founder Tim League. Altamont Capital was represented by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Elizabeth Gallucci and Howard Glazer. Counsel information for Sony was not immediately available.

June 14, 2024, 9:26 AM

