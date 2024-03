Corporate Deal

Private equity firm One Equity Partners announced that it has acquired marine energy and infrastructure services company Acteon Group in a deal guided by Sidley Austin. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based One Equity was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partner Tony Downes. Counsel information for Acteon Group, which is based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

March 28, 2024, 12:11 PM

