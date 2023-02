Corporate Deal

BP has agreed to acquire TravelCenters of America Inc. for an equity value of approximately $1.3 billion. The transaction, announced Feb. 16, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Houston-based BP was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that included partners Zachary Blume, John Creedon, Renata Ferrari, Erica Han and Jane Willis. Counsel information for TravelCenters, which is based in Westlake, Ohio, was not immediately available.

Energy

February 16, 2023, 12:15 PM