Eurazeo announced that it has placed a 25 million euro ($27 million) investment in niche perfumery brand EX NIHILO PARIS. Paris-based EX NIHILO was represented by a Reed Smith team including partner Guilain Hippolyte. Counsel information for Eurazeo was not immediately available.

January 23, 2024, 10:34 AM

