Corporate Deal

Electricity retailer Evergy has agreed to acquire a 199-megawatt Persimmon Creek wind farm in western Oklahoma from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy for $250 million. The transaction, announced Aug. 9, is expected to close by early 2023. Kansas City, Missouri-based Evergy is advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team. McDermott Will & Emery is serving as legal counsel to Scout Clean and Elawan Energy.

Energy

August 10, 2022, 9:06 AM