Funds managed by Orion Mine Finance Management LP have agreed to sell a 40 percent interest in Greenstone Gold Mines LP to Equinox Gold Corp. for $995 million in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The transaction, announced April 23, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Orion Mine Finance was represented by a Torys LLP team. Equinox Gold Corp., which is based in Vancouver, Canada, was advised by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom partner Ryan Dzierniejko counseled the underwriters in connection with the transaction.

April 24, 2024, 1:15 PM

