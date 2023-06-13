Corporate Deal

Duke Energy announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its unregulated utility scale commercial renewables business to Brookfield Renewable for an enterprise value of approximately $2.8 billion. The transaction, announced June 12, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by Washington D.C.-based partners Pankaj Sinha and Katherine 'Kady' Ashley. Counsel information for Brookfield Renewable, which is based in Bermuda, was not immediately available.

Energy

June 13, 2023, 7:29 AM

nature of claim: /