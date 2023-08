Corporate Deal

CURO Group Holdings Corp. has agreed to sell Canada-based FLX Holding Corp. to Questrade Financial Group Inc. for 55 million Canadian dollars ($41 million) in a deal guided by King & Spalding; and Norton Rose Fulbright; and Bennett Jones. The transaction, announced Aug. 3, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. CURO Group was represented by Norton Rose and a King & Spalding team. Questrade Financial was advised by Bennett Jones.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 10:03 AM

nature of claim: /