Corporate Deal

Beam Suntory Inc., producer of Jim Beam bourbon, and renewable energy developer 3Rivers Energy Partners announced the development of a $400 million renewable energy facility. The transaction closed on Sept. 12, 2022 and the project is expected to be completed by 2024. Chicago-based Beam Suntory was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partner Parker Lee. Counsel information for 3Rivers Energy was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

September 16, 2022, 8:42 AM