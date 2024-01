Corporate Deal

Private debt asset management firm Arcmont Asset Management Ltd. has secured 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) after announcing the final close of its lending fund, Direct Lending Fund IV, and associated vehicles. London-based Arcmont Asset was advised by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson partners David Christmas and Kate Downey.

January 25, 2024, 11:04 AM

