Corporate Deal

Kirkland & Ellis has guided San Diego-based work management platform Wrike in connection with its recapitalization and ownership transition to private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. In accordance with the transaction, full ownership will be transferred from Vista Equity Partners and Elliott Investment Management LP. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Stuart Casillas, Ari Levi and Brice Lipman. Symphony Technology Group, based in Palo Alto, California, was advised by Paul Hastings.

Investment Firms

July 11, 2023, 9:25 AM

nature of claim: /