Corporate Deal

The Riverside Co. announced that it has acquired information technology service providers ProVelocity and IronEdge. The companies will be merged to form a single managed service provider platform company. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Riverside was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Erin Firman. Counsel information for IronEdge and ProVelocity was not immediately available.

Technology

February 15, 2023, 8:18 AM