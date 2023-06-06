Corporate Deal

CERo Therapeutics Inc., a cellular immunotherapy company, is going public through a SPAC merger with Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, CERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $13.7 million. The transaction, announced June 5, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. San Francisco-based CERo Therapeutics was represented by Cooley. Phoenix Biotech was advised by Goodwin Procter.

