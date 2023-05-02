Corporate Deal

Above Food Corp. is going public through a SPAC merger with Bite Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Above Food will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $319 million. The transaction, announced May 1, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Above Food, which is based in Regina, Canada, was represented by Gowling WLG and a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Ryan Lynch and Ryan Maierson. The SPAC was advised by Greenberg Traurig and MLT Aikins LLP. Davis Polk & Wardwell represented BMO Capital Markets, the financial adviser to the SPAC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 02, 2023, 10:13 AM

nature of claim: /